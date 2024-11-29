Limpopo spaza shops raids result in downs, fines and arrests

About 13 businesses in the Rooiberg region, in the Waterberg district of Limpopo, were found to be contravening trade laws by operating without required documentations as well as selling expired, damaged and contaminated products.

This was discovered during a raid by MEC for economic development, environment and tourism, Tshitereke Matibe. Together with a multidisciplinary team, they visited various spaza shops in the area. This follows the surge of food poisoning incidents at schools and communities in the province.

Several spaza shops were shut down for contravening food and hygiene laws. While others were issued with fines by the Thabazimbi municipality for selling expired products.

Undocumented shop owners were taken by Home Affairs officials for contravening the Immigration Act.

Suspect goods confiscated

Contaminated goods were confiscated by officials from the Limpopo Consumer Affairs.

Over the past few months, the province has been inundated with cases of food-borne illnesses. These were either from local spaza shops, vendors or school nutrition programmes.

Local community members were also not spared.

Several learners have been admitted to healthcare facilities after consuming contaminated food.

In the latest development, school learners were admitted to a local clinic in the Rooiberg area with food poisoning symptoms. Following this, Matibe said the raiding of shops was a matter of urgency.

During the visit, Matibe was accompanied by officials from Thabazimbi local municipality and Waterberg district municipality. Also from the Limpopo economic development, environment and tourism. Officials from the Department of Home Affairs, Consumer Affairs, Business Regulations, Liquor Affairs and the police joined the operations.

The visit came after the recent special executive council meeting. It was held to speedily address this growing concern among communities.

13 out of 15 spaza shops found to be in violation of various laws

Matibe said the raid was on 15 spaza shops. And 13 of them were found to be in violation of various laws. They were operating without required documentation. And they were also selling expired, damaged and contaminated products.

Matibe said this is only the beginning of the clamping down on such unscrupulous businesses.

“While we are for the growth of the local economy, we will not tolerate a situation where this is done. Especially done at the expense of the lives of our children. We have every intention to work collaboratively with our citizens, including documented ones. This is to enable them operate businesses or spaza shops within the sector.

“Starting with Thabazimbi, I have requested that all raided business operators without permits be assisted. The …municipality will assist them to register their businesses. As government, we have a role to play in correcting the current abnormalities facing our spaza shops,” Matibe said.

Traders urged to abide by country’s laws

The MEC made it clear to traders in Rooiberg that traders in the provincial borders must abide by the law. They must trade in line with provincial laws and regulations.

Matibe said he is confident that small and micro business sector can contribute positively to local economies. They can inject the much-needed job opportunities in townships and villages.

“We call on all local businesses to attain operating permits for the businesses. This in order to operate legally. We equally advise citizens to purchase only registered products. And most importantly those that are locally produced,” Matibe said.

