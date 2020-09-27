Limpopo upgrades water infrastructure

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Limpopo has committed to fast track the upgrade of Flag Boshielo Water Treatment Works (WTW).

The department will also increase the WTW’s capacity from 12 mega litres per day to 20 mega litres per day.

The department made the commitment during a media tour to the plant this week to showcase ongoing work and to give an update on other ongoing water projects in the province.

DWS provincial head Lucy Kobe said that the water treatment works, which is expected to be completed by the end of October, is set to supply water to 156 villages in Ephraim Mogale, Elias Motswaledi, Lepelle-Nkumpi and Makhuduthamaga Local Municipalities.

“Flag Boshielo is one of many bulk water projects the department has undertaken to ensure water security in the province. We acknowledge that not all communities have access to water currently and we want to address this challenge and ensure that everyone has access to this basic human right,” Kobe said.

Lepelle Northern Water acting Chief Executive Ahuiwi Netshidaulu also committed his entity, as an implement agent to work around the clock to ensure all projects fast tracked, are finished timeously.

“If it means we have to work overtime, that is what we will do so that water is supplied to communities. We will not sleep peacefully if we delay water supply due to our inefficiencies,” Netshidaulu said.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD