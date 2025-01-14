Limpopo’s best maths pupil sets eyes on actuarial science

Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo has produced the top learner in mathematics, with the province achieving an 85.01% pass rate.

Wangoho Mudau performed exceptionally well in mathematics and science. He plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science with the University of Cape Town.

The class of 2024 in the province achieved a pass rate which took Limpopo to position six.

Mudau has attributed his feat to hard work, dedication, and a passion for numbers.

“I went into my matric year knowing very well of the hard work that lies ahead. It was not an easy path to navigate. But I was determined and compelled to achieve this. I think it is imperative that I pass my sincere gratitude to my educators. The efforts they put in making sure that we adhere to the work rate and the discipline they instilled in us paid off.

Passion for numbers

“Many people think mathematics is a difficult subject. But one just needs passion and concentration,” said Mudau.

Speaking at the provincial matric results announcement, Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya was confident. He stressed that the province is on an upward trajectory.

“We have delivered on our promise, but it is not yet uhuru. The class of 2025 is already hard at work to match, if not surpass, what their brothers and sisters achieved last year. We have a new target, honourable premier, for this year. And we are fearless and ready to punch above our weight. Our target for the class of 2025 is to be amongst the top five performing provinces next year,” she said.

Speaking at the same event, premier Phophi Ramathuba said there is still more work to be done. They do celebrate the achievements of the class of 2024. However, more work needs to be done, especially in the Sekhukhune district. Their improvement is commendable, but they must strive for greater results.

Province exceeded expectations

She said the province’s aim for the 2024 matric pass rate was to maintain an 80% pass mark. But the dedicated learners, educators, officials and parents exceeded that target. And the matrics achieved an 85.5% pass rate.

Ramathuba said they will continue to prioritise quality, specifically in bachelor pass rates. This as they aim to position Limpopo among the top five provinces by 2025.

“As we strive to improve, let us also encourage parents from other provinces to consider bringing their children to Limpopo.

Destination for academic excellence

“Our improved results reflect the quality of education we provide. And we want to showcase our province as a destination for academic excellence. For those learners who may not have succeeded this time, please know that setbacks are temporary.

“Remember that many successful individuals have faced challenges along their educational journeys. But they persevered. There is always an opportunity for a second attempt. And I urge you to take it,” Ramathuba said.

