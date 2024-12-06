Linda Zulu-Sayineti leaves her event’s guest speaker high and dry

Popular event organiser Linda Zulu-Sayineti has been exposed as a wolf in a sheepskin.

Zulu is the brains behind Her Mantle Tour.

She booked media personality Ikhona Gogo for two days, and now she is refusing to pay her.

The first leg of this event was in Durban on November 3 at Durban Christian Centre. And the second leg was in Cape Town on November 8 at Goodhope Christian Centre.

Gogo Was guest speaker at both events

Gogo was contracted as a guest speaker at these events.

She took to Facebook and explained how she was lured into a dodgy deal by Zulu.

“I was approached by Linda Zulu-Sayineti of Kingdom lifestyle event, she booked me via email. She was planning to host three events, in East London, Durban and Cape Town. I gave her the quotation and she said she’d speak to her management team,” said Gogo

A contract was eventually concluded between the two, but Zulu had a special request.

She wanted to pay the booking fee after the event, by end of November.

In a letter that was shared by Gogo, Zulu wrote: “I hope you are well. We would like to book you for 2 dates. With a special request of us covering the transportation, accommodation and catering. Paying booking fee month end November.”

She said that the event had big stars as a result she did not want to make noise.

“Looking at how big the event was, I assumed they want to pay the big artists first then pay us later. Otherwise I normally request a payment before the event,” she said.

She was first short-changed with petrol money

She said that she normally charge R2, 500 for fuel from Harrismath to Johannesburg. But in this case she was only paid R1,900

“I still did not complain. By the end of November I contacted Zulu and inquired about my money. She sounded surprised that I wasn’t paid and promised to sort it out. But till today, I haven’t received my money. The worst part of it is, she’s no longer taking my calls,” she complained.

“I undermined because other artists have been paid. I want my money, and if they’re not paying me, I’ll continue with this campaign for the rest of 2025,” She threatened.

Zulu was contacted and she promised to respond shortly. When she was pursued again she was no longer taking the calls.

