Listen: Robert Marawa leaks recording of the moment Celtic players told the club was no more

Johannesburg -Iconic sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has leaked a voice recording the moment Bloemfontein Celtic players were told that the club would be no more.

Marawa tweeted a voice recording of former Bloemfontein Celtic owner Max Tshabalala making the announcement to the players.

In Marawa’s tweet, he said, “You’ve asked for the Max Tshabalala audio when he addressed his players and Staff on Monday about the immediate sale of his club

@Bloem_Celtic

……Listen carefully to how professional players are treated….”

Tshabalala can be heard saying the voice recording, “You have seen what the media is saying and everybody and that’s true, the team is sold, you know that we had problems and I was foreseeing other problems this season also, so the team is sold. I can’t do otherwise, it’s been four years that I have run the team out of my pockets and you know the challenges. You have also not made it easier for me so as per Premier League and stuff like that we have sold the team over to Royal AM, it’s in Durban, MaMkhize.”

Listen to the recordings below:

You've asked for the Max Tshabalala audio when he addressed his players and Staff on Monday about the immediate sale of his club @Bloem_Celtic……Listen carefully to how professional players are treated…. PART 1: pic.twitter.com/lfz2g4yJOd — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) August 19, 2021

The PSL on Tuesday officially announced the sale transaction of one of the oldest clubs in the Free State, Bloemfontein Celtic, to Durban businesswoman and reality TV celebrity Shauwn Mkhize.

The demise of the Phunya Selesele comes as huge blow to the people of Mangaung as they will be left with no club in the top flight Premeirship.

The PSL outfit, founded in 1969 by Norman Mathobisa and Victor Mahatane, was sold to the late ntate Petrus “Whitehead” Molemela in the 1980s.

Also read:

PSL confirm sale of Celtic, club relocated and renamed Royal AM

Defunct Celtic players relocate to Durban

City of Roses weeps as broke owner sells Bloemfontein Celtic

Loved sport presenters Robert Marawa and Vaylen Kirtley leaves SABC

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World