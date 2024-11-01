Little Amantle’s ‘rapist, killer’ physically assaulted in prison

Phethe Sara Simiao, the man accused of the brutal and senseless rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane, told the court that he is ill and requires medical care following an alleged assault while incarcerated.

The Mozambican national, who is said to be in the country illegally, said this as he appeared before the Protea magistrate’s court on Friday.

His lawyer, Asanda Luthango, informed the court that at this morning’s consultation, she saw injuries on Simiao’s hands and body.

Luthango added that the paramedics have treated Simiao after the alleged assault had left his arm, leg, and chest with injuries.

The lawyer further confirmed to the court that they have received assurances from the correctional facility where the accused is being detained regarding his safety and that the accused should remain in a single cell or in isolation.

His case was postponed to December 4 for the accused to receive medical attention following the alleged assault.

Undocumented immigrant

The court appearance came a day after Amantle was laid to rest in a funeral service that was held at Orlando East Community Hall in Soweto.

During the sombre final send-off, Amantle was described as a curious, inquisitive, and yet kind child.

The family said her dream was to become a nurse when she finished school.

The minor, who was found half-naked in a shack that the accused rented, was raped and murdered last week.

Orlando East ward councillor Bongani Dlamini commented on the suspect in the case being an undocumented immigrant.

He appealed to the residents who rent out their backrooms to ask their tenants about nationalities and whether they entered the country legally.

“This shows that there are still loose screws in our system; our borders are not secure. We all do not know how the suspect gained access into the country,” he said.

“He added that, without the community, the arrest of the suspect would have been impossible.

