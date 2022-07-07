Load-shedding downgraded as generation units return to service

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage four on Friday after seven generation units were returned to service, Eskom said on Thursday, adding that the power cuts would be dropped again to stage two for the weekend.

The state-owned power utility added that six generation units that required urgent repairs during the wage strike had been taken offline for repairs. This is due to workers returning to work after trade unions agreed to end the week-long strike on Tuesday.

Nine more generation units are expected to return to service in the next few days. However, Eskom said load-shedding would still be implemented until the situation is normalised.

The unions and Eskom agreed on a 7% salary increase and improved working conditions.

See the statement here:

#POWERALERT1 Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented throughout the day on Friday, thereafter reducing to

lower stages over the weekend pic.twitter.com/cahKjH1TSr — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 7, 2022

