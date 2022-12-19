Loadshedding to continue for the week

Eskom reduced loadshedding to stage-five on Monday and hopes to move to stage four by Tuesday.

In a statement on Sunday, Eskom said stage four would be implemented for the rest of the week.

The power utility confirmed on Saturday that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) forces had been deployed at Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka to assist with keeping criminals at bay – who steal coal and diesel and sabotage systems.

#Stage6 #Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 5 at 05:00 on Monday. Thereafter Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented at 05:00 on Tuesday for the remainder of the week. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 18, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author