Loadshedding to continue for the week

By Shona Buhr
Eskom will reduce loadshedding to stage 5 with hopes to move to stage 4 / Gallo Images

Eskom reduced loadshedding to stage-five on Monday and hopes to move to stage four by Tuesday.

In a statement on Sunday, Eskom said stage four would be implemented for the rest of the week.

The power utility confirmed on Saturday that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) forces had been deployed at Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka to assist with keeping criminals at bay – who steal coal and diesel and sabotage systems.


