Blackouts will continue this weekend, Eskom announced on Friday.

Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 4pm until midnight on both Saturday and Sunday.

See the statement here:

#PowerAlert1 Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00-24:00 on both Saturday and Sunday pic.twitter.com/rAPH107t3g — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 5, 2022

