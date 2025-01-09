‘Locals, foreigners not conspiring to kill people for body parts’

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, the provincial commissioner for Limpopo, has denied allegations that foreigners are conspiring with South Africans to murder people for their body parts.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba expressed shock and dismay following these allegations. He said the reports, which emanate from social media platforms, were false.

“According to these claims, these organised criminals rob vehicles and approach any house, pretending to seek help,” Mashaba said.

“As soon as they gain entry into the houses, they then kill the occupants by removing their body parts while they are still alive.”

Hadebe denounces the dissemination of false information, Mashaba said.

“One of our biggest threats at the moment is fake news. We strongly condemn the spreading of fake news, unverified information, rumours or threats, as this seeks to cause panic and confusion and, in some instances, incite possible violence,” he said.

“We urge the members of the public to fact-check first before sharing anything on social media platforms.”

Inflammatory messages

Those who disseminate inciting messages will face criminal charges, Hadebe said.

“Those who are found to be sharing inflammatory messages will be charged accordingly. We, therefore, urge prompt reporting of these incidents to ensure that law enforcement deals with such issues.”

Meanwhile, during Operation Vala Umgodi in Vhembe district on Wednesday, eight suspects were taken into custody by Limpopo police on charges of illegal mining, violating the Immigration Act, and possessing R600 000 worth of counterfeit clothing.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Stephen Thakeng said a multidisciplinary task team comprising of the tactical joint operational centre, mission area joint operation centre, and Vhembe district conducted Operation Vala Umgodi on Wednesday across the Malamulele and Thohoyandou policing areas.

The operation targeted illegal mining and other criminal activities, including counterfeit operations.

“Disruptive operations were carried out around the Madonsi and Muchipisi illegal mining sites, along with intensified patrols at the shopping centres within Malamulele and Thohoyandou CBD,” said Thakeng.

Counterfeit clothing seized

He said during the operation, seven undocumented persons aged between 24 and 36, suspected of being involved in illicit mining activities, were apprehended.

“With assistance from SAPS drone pilots, five suspects were arrested while hiding in the bushes near Muchipisi village.

“The other two individuals were arrested at their rented house in Dingi village. When they attempted to flee in different directions on foot, officers swiftly chased and captured them.

“All the arrested suspects will be profiled to determine their potential involvement in other illegal activities,” said Thakeng.

He said police visibility was enhanced at Thohoyandou CBD, leading to the seizure of counterfeit clothing with an estimated value of almost R600 000 from one of the shops.

Thakeng said a 37-year-old foreign national male was arrested for possession of counterfeit goods and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The South African National Defence Force and the provincial department of home affairs formed part of the operation.

Hadebe commended all members involved in Operation Vala Umgodi for their hard work and commitment in ensuring safety in the mining areas.

The arrested suspects will soon appear before the Malamulele and Thohoyandou magistrate’s courts.

