Long arm of the law catches up with couple who faked death

Robbie Smith from Benoni, also known by his alias Chris Boshoff, and his wife Alice Abigail Boschoff are in hot water for faking Smith’s death in 1999 and claiming insurance worth just under R2-million.

The 67-year-old and his 59-year-old wife colluded and reported that Smith had “died” in a motor car accident in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. An insurance claim was then registered at Old Mutual, resulting in a payout of more than R1.7-million.

Police spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said in a statement that the couple quietly left Gauteng for KwaZulu-Natal after receiving the windfall.

“They eventually settled in the Western Cape, Knysna area also known as Garden Route, which is a tourist destination. Around 2020, Old Mutual was tipped off about the possibility that they were scammed, as Smith was apparently very much alive,” said Ramovha.

“Following an internal probe, a docket of fraud was registered in October 2020 and assigned to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime for investigation. The team tirelessly traced the couple to a hideout in Knysna, leading to their arrest on Tuesday, November 8 2022 on a court order.”

The couple were set to appear in the Knysna magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Ramovha said a case of unlawful possession of firearms has been added to the charge sheet after two unlicensed firearms were recovered during a police search of the couple’s home.

“The couple will be transferred to a Gauteng court to face the initial charge of fraud next week,” added Ramovha.

