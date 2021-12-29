Look: Celebrity babies of 2021

Johannesburg – The next generation!

DJ Zinhle, Babes Wodumo, and more celebrities have welcomed babies in 2021.

In September, Sunday World reported that DJ Zinhle and her boyfriend Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, welcomed a cute baby girl named Asante.

Time flies, she is now 3 months old and has an Instagram account.

She broke the internet when her face was revealed earlier in December and netizens loved her.

Other celebrities who gave birth this year:

Babes Wodumo

Queen of Gqom and her hubby Mampitsha welcomed baby Spontshi Wodumo, who like baby Asante also has an Instagram page.

It is currently an in thing to have an Instagram account at an early age but Spontshi among other celeb babies is very smart and tech-savvy.

She broke the internet earlier this year when she trended for posting interactive Insta and Facebook stories. People would comment and she would definitely reply, how amazing!

Zikhona Sodlaka

Phenomenal Zikhona Sodlaka also welcomed a beautiful and healthy baby this year.

His name is Luphawu.

Mommy dearest has since the birth of her cute boy gushed all over social media blessing us with baby content, says baby Luphawu reminded her of who she is.

Londie London

Londie also revealed the arrival of her bundle of Joy, baby Uminathi.

The sexy mommy surely passed her fashion sense onto her baby, Uminathi dresses nicely thereby Instagram and has an expensive ride.

Many celebrity babies do but see his here:

Also read: Look: DJ Zinhle shares pictures of adorable baby Asante

Secret is out, actress Zikhona Sodlaka is preggies

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha announce birth of their baby

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author