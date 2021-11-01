VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Look: Celebs urge South Africans to vote

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Pearl Thusi

Johannesburg -Many local celebs have taken it upon themselves to urge South Africans to vote, for the 2021 Municipal elections taking place today.

Pearl Thusi is one of the celebs who have encouraged South African citizens to do the right thing and vote.

Take a look at how South Africa’s A-listers encouraged their fans to make their mark below:

 

 

The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana shared that he would be using his green ID book for the last time today, as he is going to vote.

“I think I’ll be using my green ID book for the last time to vote today, it’s served me well.’

“The Deputy Presiding Officer at the Voting Station was freestyling some Rasta typa vibes on my thumb!!’

Also from celebville was Rami Chuene who urged citizens to go and cast their vote today. Rami also shared her frustrations at her voting station, she discovered that her voting station was packed.

“That William Nicol voting station is for who? So full, it’s messy maan. Even Riverside one is also packed, the last time it didn’t take more than 10min. Nou ke bona mathata. Aowa, I’ll come back later struu! Go fiša!!!”

 

