Look: Inside Sponge Wodumo’s baby view party

Johannesburg- New parents Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha recently had a baby view party, for little ‘Sponge Wodumo’.

Sponge is the first child of the Gqom queen and former Big Nuz member.

Although Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo have had an on-and-off bumpy relationship, they sure do adore their child and cherish their marriage.

Ever since Sponge was born, he has been making waves and has a single featuring his parents.

Babes Wodumo took to social media to share snaps of the baby view party that they threw for their little sponge.

“I wanna thank everyone who made my day izolo anginawo amazwi angazi ngiqalephi from ekujuleni kwenhliziyo yami ngiyabonga,” she wrote.

In the African culture parents of a newborn baby usually wait for at least three months before they can reveal the baby to anyone or let people see the baby.

