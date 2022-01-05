REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Look: Rapper AKA shares his favourite movies of all time

By Sunday World
AKA

Johannesburg – South African rapper, AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Jarryd Forbes has shared with his fans his favourite movies of all time.

In an Instagram post, Forbes said that his top five movies are:

Training Day (IMBD rating – 7.7)
Casino (IMBD rating – 8.2)
Gangs of New York (IMBD rating- 7.5)
Jerry Maguire (IMBD rating – 7.3)
As good as it gets (IMBD rating – 7.7)

What’s your top 5? 🍿 … personally I reckon that’s pretty solid. …. Aight so after much debate … I’m Adding my next 10… 6) City of God 7) Forest Gump 8) The Departed 9) Clockwork Orange 10) Saving Private Ryan 11) The Truman Show 12) Bridesmaids 13) Paid In Full 14) James Bond Skyfall 15) Friday. … but now I’ve been alerted that there is no Christopher Nolan OR Tarantino so … 16) Dark Knight Rises 17) Jacky Brown 18) AMERICAN PSYCHO(this slipped my mind) 19) American Gangster 20) Superbad,” the rapper further captioned his post. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

