Look: SA celebs who bought new cars in 2021

By Nompilo Zulu
Cassper Nyovest

Johannesburg – While 2021 was a long and frustrating year to others, it has been amazing to these celebrity fellas who blessed themselves with jaw-dropping wheels.

Take a look at some celebrities who bought cars in 2021:

Ntando Duma
Former The Queen actor Ntando Duma recently welcomed her brand new baby.

She bought a brand new white Mercedes-Benz AMG and made sure netizens don’t miss it on Insta.

Lamiez Holworthy
Metro FM DJ bought herself a gorgeous gray Mercedes-Benz V-Class that she really worked hard on.

She explained to the dealer how wonderful the rain was when she drove and when she left, saying that this was a sign from her late father how proud he was of her.

Thando Thabethe
Thando celebrated herself with a brand new white Porsche convertible with a gorgeous red interior.

Andile Mpisane & Sithelo
Andile is all about getting bigger, he thought a brand new BMW car.

Khaya Dladla
The actor and radio host revealed that he bought his own brand new white BMW and gave his followers a sneak peek when he went to collect the new baby on his Instagram story.

Clement Maosa
Clement celebrated his birthday and himself earlier this year with a brand new BMW 4 Series Coupe as a gift.

The actor shared the appearance of standing in front of the newborn baby and thanked the salesperson for providing excellent service.

Cassper Nyovest was a show stopper after he recently celebrated his birthday and blessed himself with a brand new McLaren as a birthday gift.

Taking to social media Cassper shared snaps of his new set of wheels.

