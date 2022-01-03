REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Look: The final journey of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 01: The coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu leaving Georges Cathedral Church on January 01, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a South African Anglican bishop and theologian, known for his work as a human rights and anti-apartheid activist. He died on 26 December 2021. Archbishop Desmond Tutu was awarded a special category one state funeral. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)

Johannesburg – World leaders, family and friends bid the beloved Desmond Tutu farewell at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town this past weekend.

Former president Thabo Mbeki and his wife Zanele Mbeki paying their last respects-

Thabo Mbeki paying his last respect during Archbishop Tutu funeral.Photo by presidency twitter page

The world paid homage to a people’s hero and gave South Africa’s spiritual leader a fitting sendoff.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba leads the procession into St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 30: The body of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu arrives at the St George’s Cathedral on December 30, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The body of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be laying in state for the next two days in the run up to his official funeral on January 01, 2022. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

South Africans and the world followed the funeral proceedings online in keeping with Covid-19 protocols which limited the number of mourners inside St George’s Cathedral.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 01: Citizens watch the live streaming of the official funeral of Archbishop Desmond at George

Anglican bishops carry the pine-wood coffin of the global icon out of the cathedral after his funeral service.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 01: The coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu leaving Georges Cathedral Church on January 01, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a South African Anglican bishop and theologian, known for his work as a human rights and anti-apartheid activist. He died on 26 December 2021. Archbishop Desmond Tutu was awarded a special category one state funeral. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s daughters Nontombi and Mpho with granddaughter Nyaniso Burris outside the cathedral.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 31: Archbishop Desmond Tutu daughters Nontombi and Mpho with grand daughter Nyaniso Burris thank the band and the public outside the St Georges Cathedral on December 31, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The body of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be laying in state for two days in the run up to his official funeral on January 01, 2022. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

