News

Look: Tweeps react as Zodwa Wabantu removes underwear at Nelspruit show

By Nompilo Zulu
Zodwa Wabantu

Johannesburg – The flamboyant South African dancer Zodwa Wabantu broke the internet once again for taking off her underwear during a performance in Nelspruit on Christmas Day.

In the video, Zodwa is shown pulling down her underwear while dancing.

During what was taking place on stage, a fan got close and captured Zodwa while removing her underwear and posted the video on social media.

The video has since gone viral on social media and tweeps weighed in on the matter.

The socialite also shared the video on her Instagram page captioned ‘1 Msunu Poster woman…Merry Christmas is Hard Work Zodwa Wabantu’.

While some tweeps argue that it was uncomfortable to watch her flash her private part, some applauded her for it.

Look at how some tweeps reacted to the video below: 
 

