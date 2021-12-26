Look: Tweeps react as Zodwa Wabantu removes underwear at Nelspruit show

Johannesburg – The flamboyant South African dancer Zodwa Wabantu broke the internet once again for taking off her underwear during a performance in Nelspruit on Christmas Day.

In the video, Zodwa is shown pulling down her underwear while dancing.

During what was taking place on stage, a fan got close and captured Zodwa while removing her underwear and posted the video on social media.

The video has since gone viral on social media and tweeps weighed in on the matter.

The socialite also shared the video on her Instagram page captioned ‘1 Msunu Poster woman…Merry Christmas is Hard Work Zodwa Wabantu’.

While some tweeps argue that it was uncomfortable to watch her flash her private part, some applauded her for it.

Look at how some tweeps reacted to the video below:

Zodwa doing what she does best pic.twitter.com/IrCUucpmyE — Bossvee (@Bossvee9) December 25, 2021

That camera man who captured ikuku 🍑 ka Zodwa wabantu Deserves every good thing that is happening in his life. I never seen such Quality work 😭 calm and very steady. 🙌 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) December 25, 2021

ikuku ka Zodwa is still very sealed lapho she is turning 40 in 3 years Nina ezenu sesifana ne Honchos Mara y'all are not even 30 Ama Hlwiphi Hlwiphi.. Zinjee 🌮 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) December 25, 2021

One thing about Zodwa, she has zero talent, so scenes of her coochie is all she has to offer to the public. https://t.co/KPYQdee4zD — MissZee (@MissZeeG) December 25, 2021

Zodwa wabantu is turning 37 years next year She is left with 3 years in the industry to cash in. She must increase the prices now save. When she turns 40 she must sit down… Ngeke nje sivume ukdunuselwa uMa. ona 40 years.. Amabhadi phela Lawo. — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) December 23, 2021

Zodwa is trying hard to stay relevant, by June 2022 she will be finished. She is finished now, the vjj showing stunt is the last trick in the book, after that you accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour and move on to your new life and be like Jabu Pule and Junior Khanye. — Judas Brutus Iscariot 💰 (@PaiyeJ) December 25, 2021

Am not afraid to say that we must all speak out against Zodwa Wabantu. She is promoting a vile, dirty culture and if we dont call her to other, many young black girls will want to be a zodwa and it’s dangerous — roni (@roni94995562) December 25, 2021

Zodwa calls herself isifebe, you can't police her morals period. — Sonwabile Spayidile (@sosospay) December 26, 2021

