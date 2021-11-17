Look: Tweeps react to Kaya FM firing Unathi Nkayi

Johannesburg- Idols judge Unathi Nkayi was relieved of her duties at Kaya FM this morning.

The radio station said in a statement, “Ms. Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties.”

Nkayi previously also worked at Metro FM and unexpectedly quit after 10 years at the station.

She later explained that ‘she didn’t like what was going on.’

Fans took to social media to voice their opinions on Unathi leaving the station.

Take a look at what some of them had to say below:

Unathi on her way to the podcast and chill to spill the beans on Kaya FM pic.twitter.com/bLLv4s1VYJ — Lenyora (@IMGOLDINCOLOUR) November 17, 2021

So this new MD at Kaya fired Unathi at Metro Fm and when she found her working at Kaya FM she fired her again.Haybo pic.twitter.com/cWf7lql23J — Mthiyane (@SifisoMdladla) November 17, 2021

That MD is destroying my beloved Kaya FM, hade #Unathi Radio is dead 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uqRUnilJ4O — Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) November 17, 2021

Sbongile Mtshali the station Manager is here to destroy Kaya FM don't forget what she she did on Motsweding Fm and Metro 😄😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/umCj18Ry29 — Sphesihle 🌈Woqobo🌈 (@sihle_TheShyGuy) November 17, 2021

Sibongile Mtshali fired Unathi in 2017 on Metro FM and now that she joined Kaya FM as an MD Unathi is being fired again?🙆🙆🙆🙆 Fifa should also Investigate the referee for this one as well. https://t.co/akpEmIBtVf pic.twitter.com/ei61SIp0Qp — Prof Bantu Bhungane (@bantu_bhungane) November 17, 2021

As radio personality myself, I thinks it's said what transpired between Unathi and Kaya Fm…Anyway those are the things we experience as broadcasters…. pic.twitter.com/nUaqRP7Xv4 — Gwigwi (@_Gwigwi_) November 17, 2021

I knew from the day Sibongile become kaya fm MD that Unathi days were numbered at kaya — Rising star 👑 (@Banele_Mlangeni) November 17, 2021

Kaya FM: Unathi u fired! Somizi: pic.twitter.com/JGA8eM6Zyt — Mr paid tweet (@point_solo) November 17, 2021

It's really upsetting how good talent is treated. Unathi's dismissal for me, means I can't listen to Kaya fm any longer. Things that happen behind the scenes are troubling. — Paseka_mereekopane (@Paseka70927128) November 17, 2021

Skhumba left the show on Kaya FM earlier this morning after a misunderstanding with the team and I was shocked how Thomas handled the whole situation. I'm very disappointed Bad Boy T, and I hope Skhumba is calm now. Return stronger tomorrow Skhumba ungezwa ngabo Cheeseboy #KayaFM — Neves uMZILANKATHA (@CreativeNEVES_) November 17, 2021

Why won’t people say the name of th Kaya FM station manager that’s causing havoc? — Papa Mandela (@IamTwiice) November 17, 2021

I suspect the same MD who was at Metro fm and joined Kaya fm has got everything to do with this . Poor Unathi with such outstanding radio talent 😢 — Moya-gagabo Raesibe (@Moyagagabo_HB) November 17, 2021

But again, don't forget that lady from Metro FM, is now in Kaya FM, jeeerrrrr — £€fū_Ģőţ§0🌈 (@Lfoza) November 17, 2021

This Unathi Nkaya / Kaya FM professional divorce reads like an intimate union gone wrong. There's apparently a "breakdown of trust". — Rudzani Floyd Musekwa (@CadreFloyd) November 17, 2021

Is it true that Unathi was fired on Kaya FM for crying on radio? She cries all the time now on TV too. pic.twitter.com/QojdAhSbgv — Umntuwabantu (@GabulaMwell_PE) November 17, 2021

She destroyed Motsweding FM,

Metro FM & now she is busy doing

the same to Kaya FM… Unathi won't be her last victim, she

wreak havoc wherever she goes. — #SoldierOfLove (@Pk_Gaethijwe) November 17, 2021

that Kaya FM statement reflects the state at which the orgizanization is that: poor quality, lack of attention to detail, and overall lack of tact. did they fire their communications person too? — mpho a. ndaba (@Manofcolor_) November 17, 2021

Me going to Apply at Kaya FM pic.twitter.com/us9Pm1sbBv — Dr.STAN_KRUGER🇮🇹🏆🕯🏳️🏳️ (@krugersville) November 17, 2021

