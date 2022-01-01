Look: Tweeps react to Ukhozi FM’s song of the year

Johannesburg- Not everyone was happy with the song that Ukhozi FM declared as the song of the year.

To some, it was the first time hearing the song and they think it did not deserve to be the crowned song of the year.

Ukhozi crowned Isibani by DJ Hlo as the song of the year, here is what tweeps had to say:

Me listening to the song of the year for the first time ever 😲😲😲😲#UkhozifmNYE pic.twitter.com/KHvBkgXkNL — F U N E K A☘️🌈 (@FunekaAnele) December 31, 2021

Complaining about the song of the year on Khozi FM is the same as complaining about the sealed bank statements, your tweets and insults won't change anything vuma nje ukuthi your choice dont matter empilweni… — Mshana ka Brutus (@Khaye84) January 1, 2022

What is the song of the year?

Me:#songoftheyear pic.twitter.com/X64ynHFvBi — Aspiring Milf (@umzululover) January 1, 2022

Ayi the song of the year Okhozini kahleni, Kunuka santungwana angeke. pic.twitter.com/qOINMmazCp — Vusi Shongwe (@vregarSA) January 1, 2022

This DJ Hlo won song of the year, but I bet even her neighbors didn't know the song. Anyway congrats atleast we know you…now#SongOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/FFrIaGYswl — Time Paradox (@AuraMathers) January 1, 2022

I turned on UkhoziFM at 5 to 12 and when they announced the song of the year I so shocked because I didn't know the artist, together with the song itself 🚮 https://t.co/GruO4ud1Dk — Sanelle Ngobesse (@SanelleNgobese) January 1, 2022

#SongOfTheYear because niyalwa lets agree song of the year is the national anthem because wow hey ,wow — Ross_Rori (@bodash9) January 1, 2022

I no longer take Ukhozi FM serious regarding Song of the Year thing — Bra lucas10 (@Bralu9) January 1, 2022

How did the song even made the list?

Define “SONG OF THE YEAR” Is this how people buys fame? 99% percentage of comments here don’t know this dj hxo character or her song — Mpho Mudau (@MPHOWAVHADAU) January 1, 2022

Where have you been 🙆‍♂️😏

Corruption even on the song of the year 🤔🤨 — Khomotso BlondieSA🇿🇦 (@KhomotsoBlondie) January 1, 2022

Imagine you get kidnapped and for your release you must sing the song of the year 😭😭😭 nka screamer 😭💔 — Zamokuhle Mthembu (@zamokuhle____) January 1, 2022

What @ukhozi_fm is doing is that their pushing "Song of the Votes" calling it "Song of the Year" …. So they should stop using the term Song of the year and just call it Song of the Votes if that's how they operate. #SongOfTheYear #SongOf TheVotes DJ Hlo — The Observer ⚪ (@Str8_talker99) January 1, 2022

It's all about intellectual property. Ukhozi started the whole Song of the Year thing before any station. That's why they are the only authority. But from how they do things, it makes me sick now. — Johnny Mavuso (@johnnymavuso) January 1, 2022

Not an unknown song winning song of the year over so many known and BETTER songs in that Top 10. South Africa is not a real place😂😂😂 — Auti eSharp (@mongezie_m) January 1, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author