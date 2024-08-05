Lover survives self-inflicted gunshot after killing girlfriend

The boyfriend of a 32-year-old female nurse working at Rode Clinic in eMaxesibeni (formerly Mount Ayliff) in the Eastern Cape is suspected of shooting and killing her.

The incident happened on Sunday following what was reported to be an altercation between the couple. The shooting took place at Mombeni Location.

The man allegedly shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself, according to the police. However, he survived the shooting and is receiving treatment at the hospital.

Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, the spokesperson for the police, said a case of murder has been opened for investigation.

Suspect in a critical condition

“According to information, it is alleged that the police were summoned to a shooting incident yesterday,” said Mawisa.

“Upon arrival, they found the body of a 32-year-old female at the suspect’s homestead with bullet wounds.

“It has been identified that the suspect shot the deceased and then shot himself. He was taken to the hospital and is in a critical condition.”

The suspect, an emergency management services client information officer, was employed by the Eastern Cape department of health.

Ntandokazi Capa, the Eastern Cape MEC for health, expressed shock and denounced the shooting on Monday.

Capa clarified that although both individuals were employed by the department, their places of employment were separate.

“They were both off duty at the time of the incident, and the man is in a critical condition in ICU [intensive care unit],” said Capa.

Heartfelt condolences

She also sent her condolences to the family of the deceased, stating that they wanted the accused to heal so that, should he be found guilty, he could be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“We want to send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the professional nurse,” said Capa.

“We also wish the client information officer a speedy recovery so that if he is found to be guilty, he will face the full might of the law.”

According to Capa, the deceased nurse was dedicated to her work.

She said: “We are saddened by this unfortunate incident that has robbed us of a dedicated healthcare worker.

“We are more concerned that this act of alleged gender-based violence is happening during Women’s Month.”

The MEC added that she has instructed the district management team to visit the family of the slain nurse.

