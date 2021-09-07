Lsizwe spills tea on his former friendship with Cedric Fourie

Johannesburg- Media personality, Lasizwe Dambuza recently took to social media to share that he is not on speaking terms with former friend Cedric Fourie.

Lasizwe also revealed that he won’t be working with him anymore.

The two made headlines when Lasizwe said they were allegedly in a relationship in 2019.

Cedric was a member of Lasizwe’s reality show ‘Fake It till You Make It” where he revealed that they are not in a relationship but were rather friends.

Their friendships continued to blossom and raised a lot of people’s eyebrows when Cedric left the show and since then the duo stopped posting each other.

In his latest episode of YouTube show ‘Drink or Tell The Truth’, Lasizwe sat with Norma Mngoma where he addressed the issue of his friendship with Cedric.

“From the people you have worked with in the industry, who is one person you never wish to work with again and why?” asked Norma.

“Cedric, I don’t want to work with Cedric again,” said Lasizwe.

Norma was baffled by his answer, and she asked what happened between them, Lasizwe then spilled the tea about their split up.

See the video below:

“Cedric and I were really good friends, the reason I don’t want to work with him again is that I think, where I got it all wrong was when I started mixing people with him. That’s why I learned that in life, never mix your friends because they are friends with you for a reason”, said Lasizwe.

“The other fulfills a certain purpose and the other also fulfills a certain purpose. Never mix that,” he said.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Also read:

Makhadzi finally drops African Queen album

Cassper Nyovest launches his own luxury alcohol brand

Tweeps drag Babes Wodumo after Kamo Mphela’s video breaks the internet

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Anelisa Sibanda