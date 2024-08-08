Luxury Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana releases perfume for dogs

Luxury Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana has released a perfume for dogs named after the co-founder’s own pet, according to Sky News.
This is a first for the timeless Italian luxury fashion line. The brand is known for its finest collections for men, women, and children, which includes clothes and accessories.
Sky News reported on Monday that Fefe is alcohol-free, and the firm says it has been safety-tested and approved by vets.
Olfactory masterpiece
Sky News said the €99 (£85) fragrance is described as an “olfactory masterpiece”. It features ylang ylang, musk and “creamy undertones” of sandalwood.
“The bottle features a 24-carat gold-plated paw print. It is said to be inspired by ‘the unwavering love for Domenico Dolce’s loyal companion, Fefe’.”
“The company’s marketing says it offers ‘a touch of opulence’, making every walk a fragrant and fashionable affair,” reported Sky News.
It is not yet clear if the perfume could be used on other domestic animals like cats.
In South Africa, a quick online search shows that perfumes for dogs sell just for around R100.
Sky News said Domenico Dolce co-founded D&G brand with Stefano Gabbana in 1985. They turned it into one of the world’s most famous luxury brands.
First time a big fashion house releases dog perfume
“Other companies, such as pet grooming firms, also sell dog perfume at a much cheaper price. But it’s believed to be the first time a big fashion house has released one,” reported Sky News.
“Fefe is available online and in Dolce & Gabbana stores. Fragrance for humans should not be used on animals, as the chemicals can cause irritation. They may be unpleasant for them, especially for dogs with their extremely sensitive sense of smell.”
Farmers reminded to vaccinate animals against Rift Valley Fever