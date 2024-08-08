Luxury Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana releases perfume for dogs

Luxury Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana has released a perfume for dogs named after the co-founder’s own pet, according to Sky News.

This is a first for the timeless Italian luxury fashion line. The brand is known for its finest collections for men, women, and children, which includes clothes and accessories.

Sky News reported on Monday that Fefe is alcohol-free, and the firm says it has been safety-tested and approved by vets.

Olfactory masterpiece

Sky News said the €99 (£85) fragrance is described as an “olfactory masterpiece”. It features ylang ylang, musk and “creamy undertones” of sandalwood.

Related articles:

Gonarezhou highlights issues around animal exploitation