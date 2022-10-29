Maart’s top drawer goal slays Pirates

Yusuf Maart’s top-drawer goal was enough for Kaizer Chiefs to conquer Orlando Pirates in one of the most exciting Soweto derbies ever. Amakhosi, who were the underdogs before the match, nailed favourites Pirates 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The derby seems to be a lucky charm for Chiefs coach Arthur “10111” Zwane who mentioned that he has won all his maiden derbies for both clubs. As a player, he won his first derby for Pirates and when he moved to Chiegfs he also won that derby. Yesterday, it was the same when he won his first Soweto derby as a coach.

As expected, fans descended to the venue and filled the gigantic calabash to capacity. They travelled from all corners of the country to be part of the spectacle and the Chiefs fans wrapped their grandstand in a sea of gold and black while the opposite seats were blanketed by the Buccaneers’ black and white regalia.

The fans were not even deterred by the terrorist threats that gripped the country from Thursday and the decibel levels amplified when the teams marched onto the field.

Even though Amakhosi had most of the fans, the Buccaneers nonetheless started the match with pistols in the air and had the visitors running for cover in the early stages. As early as the fifth minute Bucs had created three chances but they were let down by poor finishing.

Pirates dominated possession but Chiefs hurt them where it mattered most – with a brilliant goal from Maart in the 74th minute. The goal, struck from his own half, is surely a contender goal of the season. Chiefs could have easily clobbered Bucs but Ashley Du Preez missed two sitters in the first half. After Maart’s goal, Bucs pushed forward for an equaliser but found the Chiefs defence, manned by Zitha Kwinika and Edmilson Dove, solid as a rock.

Pirates will head to the final of the MTN8 against AmaZulu with their confidence dented a little bit, especially after their 3-0 demolishing job on Mamelodi Sundowns last week. A lot was expected from Bucs and star player Monnapula Saleng but he was tightly policed by Sifiso Hlanti and Dillan Solomons in each half.

Chiefs will now take a long break from the DStv Premiership and their next league match will be the New Year’s Eve encounter against Golden Arrows in Durban. However, they will play against Pirates again in the semi-finals of the Carling Black Label Cup on 12 November.

