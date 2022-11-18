Mabuyane devastated by killing of seven family members in Bityi

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has urged the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation of the mass murder of seven family members.

The shootings in Bityi location in Mthatha this week were carried out by unknown men who pounced while the family was preparing for the burial of another relative, 62-year-old Novotile Mgxada, who was gunned down last week.

The victims, who are aged between 29 and 68, were in a house in the middle of the night on Wednesday when three suspects opened fire and killed six people on the spot. Another person died in hospital.

“We condemn the killing of the seven family members in Bityi, who were mourning one of their own when they were callously gunned down by suspects who remain at large,” said Mabuyane.

Mabuyane also reacted to the murder of a traditional leader, Nomlindelo Gloria Dondashe, a chiefess of Nqusi in the Sintsana locality in Centane in the Amathole district municipality.

Dondashe’s lifeless body was discovered by TVET College students lying in a pool of blood while walking through a forest.

“We learnt of these shocking news while also being informed of the murder of a traditional leader in the area of Centane in the Amathole district municipality.”

The area is notoriously known for stock theft and there have been incidents of petty robberies targeted on social grant recipients when they receive their payments.

Eastern Cape MEC for community safety and liaison, Xolile Nqatha, on Thursday cut his safety month activities at Willowvale short to visit the Mgxada family.

Nqatha said he is aware of the problems bedevilling the communities around Mthatha, citing substance abuse and high circulation of illegal firearms in the hands of crooks who use them to murder innocent people.

The police have since activated the 72-hour response to search for and arrest the perpetrators of this callous murder, which left the community devastated.

