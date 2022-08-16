Mabuyane rewards allies during Eastern Cape cabinet reshuffle

The axe has fallen on those who campaigned against the re-election of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane as the ANC chairperson during the party’s provincial conference in May.

Among a list of casualties is Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe, who has been dismissed as the MEC for transport and community safety liaison. Tikana-Gxothiwe has been replaced with Xolile Nqatha who headed the cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio.

Newcomer Zolile Williams, who was sworn in as the new member of the provincial legislature on Monday, takes over as the new Cogta MEC. Williams also serves as the party’s provincial treasurer.

Fezeka Nkomonye, the former MEC for sport, recreation, arts and culture, has been replaced with another Mabuyane loyalist Nonceba Kontsiwe who previously served as the MEC for human settlement.

The human settlement portfolio has a new political head in Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi who has been shifted from social development. Mabuyane picked his other ally, Bukiwe Fanta, to head the department of social development. Fanta is also the Eastern Cape ANC Women’s League coordinator.

Mabuyane said the reshuffling was informed by the gap left open when Babalo Madikizela resigned as the MEC for public works and infrastructure in July. He appointed Ntombovuyo Nkopane to take over from Madikizela.

Meanwhile, the DA’s chief whip in the Eastern Cape legislature, Bobby Stevenson, said Mabuyane has missed an opportunity by not replacing education MEC Fundile Gade and health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth.

“Premier Mabuyane missed the opportunity to make more extensive changes to his cabinet by choosing to purge his opponents rather than to bring hope to the people of the Eastern Cape,” said Stevenson.

The reshuffling also received criticism from Azanian People’s Organisation provincial secretary, Masikane Mapena, who said it is not people-centred but rather a reward for the individuals who supported Mabuyane.

