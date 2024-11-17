Magesi FC’s exploits have really put the villages of Moletji on the map

There is euphoria in a cluster of villages in Moletji, about 30km north-west of Polokwane ahead of the Carling Knockout as local side Magesi FC prepare to take on the all-conquering Mamelodi Sundowns at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The hugely unfancied Magesi made it to the final, igniting unprecedented excitement among the residents in the teams home village, Kgabo Park. Man are confident that their team will fare pretty well and finish their amazing cup run on an even sweeter note at the expense of Sundowns.

Chief Kgabo Moloto III has pledged Magesi the full support of the Moletji Traditional Council, encouraging its supporters to help fill the stadium on match day.

