News

Magesi FC’s exploits have really put the villages of Moletji on the map

By Sunday World
There is euphoria in a cluster of villages in Moletji, about 30km north-west of Polokwane ahead of the Carling Knockout as local side Magesi FC prepare to take on the all-conquering Mamelodi Sundowns at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
 
The hugely unfancied Magesi made it to the final, igniting unprecedented excitement among the residents in the  teams home village, Kgabo Park. Man are confident that their team will fare pretty well and finish their amazing cup run on an even  sweeter note at the expense of Sundowns.
 
Chief Kgabo Moloto III has pledged Magesi the full support of the Moletji Traditional Council, encouraging its supporters to help fill the stadium on match day.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.