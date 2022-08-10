Maimane visits Delft police station following near-fatal encounter

One Movement South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane visited the Delft police station in Cape Town on Wednesday with the aim of measuring proficiency at the cop shop.

The visit of the former DA leader comes a week after he was robbed at gunpoint together with other patrons at a bar in Cape Town. He said at the time that he had taken his brother-in-law out for drinks when the near-death encounter unfolded.

According to Maimane, three gunmen stormed into the bar and robbed the patrons.

Maimane later told the media that the country’s police stations must improve. “Once someone appears in court, the initial stages do not work, conviction rates are low, and restorative justice is dysfunctional,” he said.

“We need leadership in the police, the system must work, and these things are basics.”

A day after the country celebrated National Women’s Day, Maimane said women in South Africa are treated less that slaves.

“That is not a question of sexual violence, it is economic injustice because the police [at Delft police station] told me that often the cases do not get reported or sometimes the cases are withdrawn because the breadwinner is the perpetrator.”

He further slammed Police Minister Bheki Cele’s remarks on the recent gang rapes of eight women at a disused mine in West Village, Krugersdorp over a week ago.

“It is further intimidating someone who wants to come and seek out justice because they do not know where their degree of rape sits. There cannot be degrees of rape, there is only rape and when there is rape, there must be an arrest, conviction and jail time,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mmusi Maimane (@mmusimaimane)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author