Maimane’s BOSA launches #MadodaPhakamani campaign

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s political party, Build One South Africa (BOSA), on Tuesday challenged every male lawyer to tackle at least one gender-based violence (GBV) case without charging for their legal services.

During the 16 Days of Activism BOSA’s campaign, called #MadodaPhakamani (men rise), will focus on men actively taking a stand in the fight against GBV.

BOSA deputy leader Nobuntu Hiazo-Webster said a war is being waged against women.

“A war on their dignity, their bodily integrity and ultimately their right to life. This requires urgent intervention beyond populist calls and public relations exercises by government ministers. We need real interventions,” said Hiazo-Webster.

BOSA has since written to the Legal Practice Council requesting every male legal practitioner to take instruction and pursue at least one GBV matter on a pro-bono basis.

GBV cases have increased by 40% over the past year, raising the figures to over 190 cases a day. In the second quarter (April-June), there were 17 140 cases.

“Men who have the skills and expertise must stand up and play their role,” said Hiazo-Webster.

She also called on men to volunteer in organisations that tackle GBV, call out unacceptable behavior by other men, educate themselves on patriarchal culture, understand and speak about GBV.

“South Africa needs an open and honest dialogue with men to chart a way forward in raising the younger generation to have respect for women in the spirit of ubuntu.”

