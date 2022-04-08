Main suspect in Esther Mahlangu’s attack remanded in police custody

One of the two suspects implicated in the attack and robbery at world-renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu’s home will spend the weekend behind bars.

Simon Skhosana and Jan Masilela separately appeared at the Mdutjana magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Friday following their arrest on Thursday.

Accused number one Skhosana, who chose to represent himself, was ordered to remain in police custody until his next court appearance on April 20, while Masilela was released on R3 000 bail.

“One suspect who was arrested for robbery with aggravated circumstances remains in custody and he will appear again on Tuesday, the 20th of April, for formal bail application,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“The second suspect who was apprehended for the possession of an unlicensed firearm was granted bail and he will appear in court again on the 10th of May. One of the things that were raised by the magistrate was the question of certainty about the unlicensed firearm, if it does not belong to Dr Esther Mahlangu.

“The firearm has been taken for tests so that when we return to court on the 10th of May, we have clear information on it [the firearm].”

Mahlangu was attacked and robbed at her home on the evening of March 19 by men who fled with cash and her firearm. She was also assaulted.

