News

Makhadzi bags her first International award

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- Musician Makhadzi was performing at the AFRIMA  Awards in Lagos, Nigeria this past weekend.

The Ghanama hitmaker was not only there to perform, but she was also one of the nominees.

She was nominated for ‘Best Female Artist in Southern Africa’ running up against; Busiswa (South Africa), Cleo Ice Queen (Zambia), DJ Zinhle (South Africa), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Kelly Khumalo (South Africa), Nomcebo Zikode (South Africa), Sha Sha (Zimbabwe), Shekinah (South Africa), Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe), Zanda Zakuza (South Africa).

Makhadzi had also been nominated for ‘Artist of the Year’, where she went up against Black Diamond, Focalistic, Wizkid, Davido, and many more phenomenal African artists in the category.

Of the two nominations she was nominated for, Makhadzi managed to bag one; the Artist of the year award on Sunday night in Lagos, Nigeria.

The star took to her social media platforms saying,  “A dream come true”.

She further stated that she has been trying her luck for the past 7 years.

Congratulatory messages flooded on Twitter for the star.

 

Sunday World

Author

