Makhadzi bags her first International award

Johannesburg- Musician Makhadzi was performing at the AFRIMA Awards in Lagos, Nigeria this past weekend.

The Ghanama hitmaker was not only there to perform, but she was also one of the nominees.

She was nominated for ‘Best Female Artist in Southern Africa’ running up against; Busiswa (South Africa), Cleo Ice Queen (Zambia), DJ Zinhle (South Africa), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Kelly Khumalo (South Africa), Nomcebo Zikode (South Africa), Sha Sha (Zimbabwe), Shekinah (South Africa), Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe), Zanda Zakuza (South Africa).

Makhadzi had also been nominated for ‘Artist of the Year’, where she went up against Black Diamond, Focalistic, Wizkid, Davido, and many more phenomenal African artists in the category.

Of the two nominations she was nominated for, Makhadzi managed to bag one; the Artist of the year award on Sunday night in Lagos, Nigeria.

The star took to her social media platforms saying, “A dream come true”.

She further stated that she has been trying her luck for the past 7 years.

Congratulatory messages flooded on Twitter for the star.

From Thursday to Sunday I will be in NIGERIA 🇳🇬 PERFORMING IN AFRIMA AWARDS. the biggest awards in AFRICA… iam in tears 😭 because I am going to share stage with my AFRICAN Favourite artists 😭😭😭. pic.twitter.com/eABfkVGFn8 — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) November 15, 2021

This is a dream come true 😭😭 I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past 7 years, god finally answered my prayers at the right time. #iamafricanqueen #IAmUnstoppable #iamunbeaten — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) November 15, 2021

Congratulations Makhadzi you derseve it, You now a certified AfricanQueen African has approved👸👸👸 pic.twitter.com/icV4pBuviT — Godfrey (@Godfrey32219472) November 22, 2021

Congratulations to our own African Queen, her Majesty Makhadzi.

Hard work finally paying off

Limpopo is proud pic.twitter.com/K0S43HWXSv — Moahlodi Maphori (@MoahlodiMC) November 22, 2021

The so called brainless SAMA committee members failed to honour this gem! Other countries and organizations are watching and will definitely give Makhadzi what she deserves.❤❤❤ Halala Makhadzi!!!🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/Wl05NWeMB4 — ❤🇿🇦 (@MissTumi_N) November 22, 2021

You are so right,let’s celebrate her and ignore all negative tweet resulting from hatred. Congratulations Makhadzi on her first Afrima award ❤️🙏💃💃💃💃💃 — @Tshedza April (@TshedzaApril) November 22, 2021

Congratulations Makhadzi For Winning Best Artist Of The Year Afrima Award Last Night 🙆‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/n5T4k5WizK — ♿VOJA♿ (@VOJA_BOY) November 22, 2021

