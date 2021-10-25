VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Makhadzi gets dragged for wearing an ANC regalia

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- Matorokisi hitmaker, Makhadzi took to Twitter on Monday and announced that she was invited by the president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

She posted a picture of herself in an outfit with ANC colours, which she later deleted.

The post was captioned, “Honouring the president’s visit.”

As the Local Government Elections looms, fans of the star seemed to be divided with some not being happy with the singer ‘promoting’ the ANC while some demanded she must be left alone.

