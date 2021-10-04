VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Makhadzi makes plea to end cyber bullying after picture of her goes viral

By Nompilo Zulu
Johannesburg – South African artist Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, known professionally as Makhadzi has made a plea to online bullies on Facebook to stop humiliating her.

This comes after a photographer allegedly shared photos of the singer performing on stage that shows her dark inner thighs this past weekend.

The post was captioned “Waze wayi sakaza u Makhadzi wenu ikiwi e Malawi…”, meaning the singer was flaunting her inner dark thighs publicly in Malawi.

According to her plea, the photographer sought to “promote his brand” and has since degraded her because she cannot change her body.

The singer started off by apologising to her fans in case the image dissatisfied them, she went on to say that the photographer could have posted other pictures but chose this one.

“Unfortunately, I cannot change my inner part. I am like this, and I am proud,” she affirmed.

In addition, the singer has asked people to stop editing and reposting the image seeing that her family is also affected.

“I humble myself politely to ask everyone to stop humiliating me. I don’t have the energy to block you I love you all.” She concluded.

Many people have since come to her defence while offering words of encouragement and support.

Social media influencer Inno Matijane commented:

However with fame, also comes criticism:

Tweeps also came to the aid of the distraught singer, take a look at what they had to say:

