Makhatho’s grand opening attracts 15 000 shoppers

Tommy MacMillian Makhatho’s retail enterprise Bibi Cash & Carry has grown from humble beginnings to become a significant player in the Free State retail sector.

On Friday, Makhatho launched a new flagship store in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State province, in collaboration with the National Empowerment Fund (NEF). The grand opening at Setsing Plaza attracted more than 15 000 shoppers, marking a significant expansion of a leading 100% black-owned retail enterprise.

Makhatho, who started Bibi Cash & Carry in 1999, began his journey in the early 1980s with a modest hair salon venture in Soweto, which eventually led him to distribute hair-care products across the Free State, Northern Cape and Lesotho.

This early business experience paved the way for the establishment of the salon business, Jabula Cosmetics, in 1991 and the subsequent transition to the supermarket sector.

“Today’s launch is a proud milestone for Bibi Cash & Carry and was made possible by the NEF’s valued support. This store demonstrates our commitment to our customers’ convenience and our ongoing efforts to deliver non-stop value.”

NEF acting CEO Mziwabantu Dayimani said “the company’s expansion has been driven largely by Makhatho’s vision, primarily from personal resources and some loans”.

