Malatsi launches probe into graft, maladministration at Sita

An investigation into the State Information Agency’s (Sita) service delivery failure has been ordered by Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi.

Malatsi requested that the Public Service Commission (PSC) look into the concerns brought up with the department.

According to Malatsi, Sita was facing a number of issues, including ineffective operations, irregular purchasing procedures, poor governance, and a drop in service quality.

He emphasised that these problems jeopardise the agency’s capacity to provide South Africans with value.

Maladministration and board-level interference are among the corruption claims that have been brought to light, he said.

In addition, Malatsi expressed concern that the agency’s purported disregard for appropriate procurement regulations has resulted in contracts being given out incorrectly, harming its standing and posing legal worries.

Process to restore accountability

Adding to these difficulties is Sita’s alleged incapacity to submit its 2023–2024 annual report for tabulation, which reveals a deterioration in operational and financial accountability.

Malatsi said: “The PSC investigation addresses governance lapses, leadership instability and infighting, mismanagement, and the absence of accountability in decision-making, probing allegations of procurement irregularities, corruption, and the approval of irregular contracts and examining the high turnover in leadership positions, which has led to organisational instability.

“The investigation will also focus on the deteriorating professional standards within Sita and the root causes of operational inefficiencies.”

He clarified that the inquiry was required to improve the agency’s internal good governance and inspire it to fulfil its mission.

The PSC is well-equipped to look into the issues brought up, Malatsi said, emphasising that it would report findings to parliament and suggest remedial measures in an attempt to improve accountability, transparency, and the overall efficacy of public service.

“The process will not only restore accountability and trust but also set the agency on a trajectory toward fulfilling its role as a cornerstone of South Africa’s digital transformation.”

