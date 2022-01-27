Malepane shot Tshegofatso Pule before he hung her

Johannesburg- Tshegofatso Pule’s family has to endure a tough day at the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday as the convicted murderer continued to testify on how he killed her.

The man who is serving his 20- year sentence for the murder of Pule says he shot Pule before he hung her.

Malepane told the court that he used his girlfriend’s car to pick up Pule, who was pregnant then, shot her and hung her after that.

In the first statement, Malepane told the police Shoba was in the car while he was driving with Pule and as they argued about the pregnancy, Shoba jumped from the front seat and stabbed Pule. Malepane went on to tell that court, that this was in fact, a lie.

Malepane told the court that he didn’t hang Pule at the Mariasbridge, which was originally planned, because it was too busy, hence it was impossible to do so.

The convicted killer told the court that Shoba told him to hang Pule so it would look like suicide but Malepane says he couldn’t hang her alive thus he decided to shoot her first.

