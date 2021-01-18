E-edition
Mamelodi Sundowns win DStv Premiership quarter one

By SUNDAY WORLD
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 28: Lucky Mohomi during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld on February 28, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns, the 2019/20 treble champions, have been declared as the DStv Premiership Q-Innovation Quarter One Winners.

After the first eight matches in the DStv Premiership, both Mamelodi Sundowns and second placed Swallows FC finished on 18 points each but the former enjoyed a superior goal difference and were thus crowned Q1 winners.

SuperSport United (16 points) and Cape Town City (15 points) finished third and fourth respectively.


