Mamelodi Sundowns win DStv Premiership quarter one

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns, the 2019/20 treble champions, have been declared as the DStv Premiership Q-Innovation Quarter One Winners.

After the first eight matches in the DStv Premiership, both Mamelodi Sundowns and second placed Swallows FC finished on 18 points each but the former enjoyed a superior goal difference and were thus crowned Q1 winners.

SuperSport United (16 points) and Cape Town City (15 points) finished third and fourth respectively.

