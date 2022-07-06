Mamkhize responds to abuse allegations against son Andile

Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “Mamkhize” Mkhize has come out to defend Andile Mpisane against allegations of abuse levelled against him by his ex-girlfriend and baby-mama Sithelo Shozi.

Sithelo, a Durban DJ, alleged that while she and Andile were dating, he was abusive. She shared the details of the abuse followed by a recording of a heated argument where Andile could be heard threatening her.

Sithelo and Andile were in a relationship for a couple of years and have two children together. Their relationship looked perfect to a point that Andile bought her a brand-new BMW.

Shortly after that, news of Andile getting married to another woman surfaced. Sithelo was top on the trends on the day Andile got married to his now wife Tamia Mpisane.

On Tuesday night Sithelo took to her Instagram to interact with her followers on her stories. This is where she shared that Andile had allegedly been abusing, and once hit her in front of his family and friends. The attack even led to a miscarriage, she alleged.

The mom of three also shared conversations of Andile calling and threatening her. She also shared that at some point, Andile was allegedly planning a hit on her.

But Mamkhize said she was made aware of the allegations through her social media. “I have been made aware of allegations made against my son, Andile Mpisane, by Sithole Shozi on her Instagram account,” said Mamkhize.

Mamkhize, who has been a strong advocate against women abuse, said as a former victim she does not take the allegations lightly.

“I do not take lightly these accusations given my history and strong stance against gender-based violence. I do not and will never condone violence in any form or nature,” she said in a statement.

Despite Sithelo’s claims that the abuse was witnessed by some of Andile’s family members, Mamkhize strongly denies it happened under their watch. “I would like to categorically state that neither myself nor my family have been witness to any alleged abuse. These allegations are false and defamatory.”

Mamkhize said due to the seriousness of the allegations, she has consulted her legal team and is adamant the law will take its course. “Given the nature, severity and extent of these allegations, the matter has been referred to our legal team.”

She added that it is important for people to take responsibility for their actions.

“It’s of the utmost importance that the law takes its course. Furthermore, false accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assaults and or abuse. As we all know there are always two sides to a story, I will not be making any further statements with regards to this matter.”

