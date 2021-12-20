MaMkhize says she supports her son Andile’s decision

Johannesburg- Businesswoman, Royal AM football club owner, and reality television star Dr Shauwn Mkhize popularly known as MaMkhize has finally broken her silence on his son’s recent wedding.

Andile Mpisane, son to MaMkhize left tweeps jaws dropped to the floor over the weekend as he proposed and got married to Tamia Louw.

This came as a shock because Mpisane was publicly dating KZN-based DJ Sithelo Shozi who is also a mother to their two kids.

After being quiet the whole weekend, MaMkhize finally cleared the air today.

“I would like to set the record straight on a few things, especially after some of the false narratives put out there. I personally have no grudges or any untoward feeling against the mother of my grandkids. She’s given me 2 beautiful grandchildren which binds us forever and I will always consider her to be like a daughter to me,” she wrote on Instagram.

She further said, contrary to what tweeps have been spreading that she kicked DJ Sithelo Shozi out of an apartment she was renting for her, that is all a lie.

“Nobody has been kicked out of any apartment nor have any kids been taken away from anybody. I remain committed to ensuring that my grandchildren grow up experiencing love from all sides and that they are well taken care of,” she further wrote.

She added that she had accepted all the flaws of the mother of her grandchildren, but she would rather not go into details as the pair has since moved on with their individual lives.

“They will continue co-parenting for the sake of the children. As a mother my job is to guide and support my son’s decisions and I would like to make it known that I will never choose for him. This is one of the happiest times in my life to be able to officially welcome home a daughter in-law and for the newly weds to start a new chapter, I do no want to ruin this moment for them,” she ended her statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamia Mpisane (@tamia_mpisane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamia Mpisane (@tamia_mpisane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo)

It's like Andile Mpisane told people he is going to marry Sithelo. You guys always singing about kids not keeping a relationship.

What is happening to Sithelo is what happens to our sisters, cousins, friends and neighbours. Nothing new.#Mamkhize #Mamkhize — MR MRPANACHE 🇿🇦 (@MrPanache) December 20, 2021

Chile 😩😩😩 “… I accepted the mother of my grandchildren with all her flaws” 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #Mamkhize pic.twitter.com/quQTQPUZGk — bra tsong (@iamvuks_m) December 20, 2021

#Mamkhize really said ‘I accepted her with all her flaws’ pic.twitter.com/VpFDNWDyUA — Grace (@_GraceZA) December 20, 2021

A man impregnates u twice and he marries another woman who doesn't have kids🤣🤣 heart attack is gonna kill some ladies #Mamkhize Sithelo Andile Mpisane pic.twitter.com/VupdA7OFR8 — Bongani Kubheka (@BonganiSelepe22) December 18, 2021

#Mamkhize Shaun Mkhize is raising Andile Mpisane exactly like how SBU MPISANE's mom raised his son ( Ex husband)…..the cycle continues………Andile Mpisane is indeed his" father's son" the apple does not fall far from the tree — SizaM (@MtakaJesu) December 18, 2021

Women need to understand there are girlfriend materials and wife materials. I can date you for 10 years and marry someone I met last month . Congratulations Andile Mpisane . #Mamkhize | sithelo — Black 👁️ God (@abuti_rati) December 18, 2021

I don't know how true this Andile Mpisane & Sithelo situation is but fact is it actually happens a lot. People can be partners for 5+ yrs &

decide to go and be with someone they recently met! Both genders do it. Separations are part of life and can happen to anyone.#Mamkhize — Prophet Reushiri 👀👍🏿 (@ReuRambauOnline) December 18, 2021

