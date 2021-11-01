Mampintsha abuse allegations video causes division as it resurfaces

Johannesburg- While South Africans took to the polls to cast their votes across the country on Monday, former Big Nuz member, Mampintsha found himself trending on Twitter.

Mampintsha, who is now Babes Wodumo’s husband, caught smoke from tweeps after a live Instagram video from 2019 of him allegedly assaulting his now wife and Gqom Queen resurfaced online.

The S’yabathandazela hitmaker has been receiving a lot of love recently because of the comedic videos that he posts on a daily basis.

However, this was short-lived after a Twitter user dug up the controversial ‘assault’ video from 2019.

Back then, the couple had things go south between them after the abuse allegations were brought to light and Babes Wodumo confirmed the abuse from her partner during a radio interview.

Babes Wodumo went live on her Instagram account and Mampintsha was seen slapping her a couple of times after they exchanged harsh words.

Take a look at whats Tweeps had to say about the star after the video resurfaced on Monday:

Mampintsha deserves a Grammy for his videos 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4dF8fV4lup — Pinocchio🤥 (@siya_trashboat) October 29, 2021

Mampintsha is soooooo funny🤣 pic.twitter.com/tTch6Wt8Fb — Adora Ngobese (@Adorableadorah) October 29, 2021

All these threads on Mampintsha videos but they forgot this one. So think we should bring it back to remind people. Cause they seem to have forgotten pic.twitter.com/1oCcFtz00f — Chuck Shiesty (@011ChuckShiesty) November 1, 2021

At least its the women that always at the front of cancelling men that are hyping up mampintsha thats what makes it funnier 💀 — 2021 AFRICA (@2021AFRICA) October 31, 2021

Imagine holding a grudge against Mampintsha when the person you're holding a grudge for just married him and gave him a whole baby, wena kodwa uthi a siqhubeke simhlinele😂😂😂 kahle bbes musa ukudlala ngathi — M A Z U L U (@MaZulu_Sma) October 31, 2021

not you guys forgetting that mampintsha is an abuser. — 4 (@vonlebo) October 31, 2021

Nothing annoys me like this new Mampintsha hype. — 𝑻𝒚𝒔𝒐𝒏🍦𝑪𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆. (@TysonCreme) October 31, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni