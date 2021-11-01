VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Mampintsha abuse allegations video causes division as it resurfaces

By Coceka Magubeni
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 27: Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha during the 23rd annual South African Music Awards (SAMA 23) ceremony at Sun City on May 27, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa. The SAMAs is an annual premier music showcase hosted by RiSA, to honour the country’s finest music talent over two days in key categories, as they battle for the country’s industry’s highest honour. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Johannesburg- While South Africans took to the polls to cast their votes across the country on Monday, former Big Nuz member, Mampintsha found himself trending on Twitter.

Mampintsha, who is now Babes Wodumo’s husband, caught smoke from tweeps after a live Instagram video from 2019 of him allegedly assaulting his now wife and Gqom Queen resurfaced online.

The S’yabathandazela hitmaker has been receiving a lot of love recently because of the comedic videos that he posts on a daily basis.

However, this was short-lived after a Twitter user dug up the controversial ‘assault’ video from 2019.

Back then, the couple had things go south between them after the abuse allegations were brought to light and Babes Wodumo confirmed the abuse from her partner during a radio interview.

Babes Wodumo went live on her Instagram account and Mampintsha was seen slapping her a couple of times after they exchanged harsh words.

Take a look at whats Tweeps had to say about the star after the video resurfaced on Monday:

 

 

 

 

