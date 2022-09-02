E-edition
Man dies after car lands in residential swimming pool

By Coceka Magubeni

A man has died after the car he was driving crashed through a wall, overturned and landed in a residential swimming pool on Friday morning in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a report released by the Emer-G-Med paramedics, at about 11am they responded to the scene in Athlone Park.

But by the time the paramedics arrived the driver was already deceased and still entangled in the wreckage.

The cause of the accident and the events prior it are being investigated.

 

