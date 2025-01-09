Man facing rape charge over Christmas baby abandons bail bid

The Limpopo man who was arrested for impregnating a 13-year-old teenager has abandoned his bail application.

Ditebogo Frans Phololo, 28, made a brief appearance in the Seshego Regional Court on Wednesday. He is facing a charge of statutory rape.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dropped an initial charge of sexual grooming for having sexual intercourse with a minor and impregnating her.

Birth sparked outcry over scourge of teenage pregnancy

The teen mom was among mothers who delivered their babies on Christmas Day. The birth sparked an outcry over the scourge of teenage pregnancy in the country.

After the baby was delivered at the Seshego hospital, the Seshego Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was informed. And Phololo was arrested on December 26.

Magistrate Cilia Harris remanded Phololo in custody until March 8. This while the Director of Public Prosecution is still profiling the accused.

“We are adjourning this case for further investigations to get all the necessary details. And we are still waiting for DNA samples. Also for a comprehensive report from the assigned social worker and evidence from witnesses in the case,” she said.

Harris explained to Phololo that he can still apply for bail should he change his mind.

“Please note that that a bail application is a constitutional right. And should you change your mind in the coming days, you can approach your Legal Aid attorney. This so that he can assist you in that regard,” Harris said.

Pair had intimate relationship

Residents of Luthuli Park section in Seshego outside Polokwane where Phololo and the teenager lived, said the pair had an intimate relationship known in the neighbourhood.

According to reports, Phololo and the girl met at Seshego Circle Mall in January. They began communicating until they started having sex in March.

The girl only revealed her pregnancy to her maternal aunt after experiencing complications. Later in November, medical tests confirmed that she was eight months pregnant.

Cases of sexual grooming and statutory rape were registered at Seshego police station for further investigation. This was until the latter was dropped.

When he first appeared in court inn December, Phololo, who is said to be a restaurant worker, pleaded poverty. He requested to be represented by Legal Aid attorney, Paris Senong.

Phololo’s sexual misdemeanour has received widespread condemnation. Civil society, politicians, gender-based-violence activists and community members condemned the matter. They also packed the court gallery to the rafters.

Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego said the teenage pregnancy is a scourge that the province is grappling with.

MEC calls for mothers to protect girl children

“It is saddening to see young children’s future being at risk because of their sexual engagements at an early age. We have alarming statistics of teenage pregnancies in the province. And this does not augur well for the future of teenage girls.

“The department has facilities where young girls are offered family planning. We encourage mothers to closely monitor their girl children to avoid incidents like teenage pregnancies. Mothers should really take parenting seriously, especially when dealing with teenage girls.

“ We also have another option, which is termination of pregnancy if you feel you don’t want to continue with the pregnancy for personal reasons. The procedure is safe and free of charge,” she said.

