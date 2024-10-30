Man jailed for raping friend’s wife following after-tears session

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for the rape of his friend’s wife.

The incident happened after a funeral in Mashishing, Mpumalanga, in May 2022.

The victim, 44, was part of a group of friends who had gathered together for an “after-tears” drinking session.

After the victim made the decision to go to bed, she was taken home, and the group went back to celebrate.

But motivated by a horrible desire, the accused went back to the victim’s house, got inside, and raped the gullible woman while she was resting.

“The victim felt tired and decided to call it a day. They all got into a car and dropped her off at home,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“Thereafter they went back for entertainment, and the house was locked by the victim’s husband.

“It was further revealed in court that the accused decided to go back to the house alone and somehow got hold of the house keys.

“He got inside the room where the woman was asleep. It was during this time that the accused raped the victim.”

10 years’ imprisonment

According to Mdhluli, the victim called the police to report the assault, and the FCS Unit —which deals with family violence, child protection, and sexual offenses — opened an investigation.

The man was later taken into custody and prosecuted.

The Lydenburg regional court sentenced the offender to 10 years of direct imprisonment this week.

Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, the acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, praised the efforts of the judiciary, prosecutors, and investigators in obtaining this conviction.

“We are definitely addressing the scourge of gender-based violence, and we are encouraged whenever perpetrators of these heinous crimes are removed from society for a very long time, like in this case,” said Mkhwanazi.

To preserve the victim’s privacy, the identity of the offender will not be revealed; however, this conviction sends a strong message that such crimes will not be accepted.

