Man to appear in court for transporting drugs

A 40-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on Monday for drug transportation.

This comes after his arrest on Thursday by a joint operation, which included the Hawk’s South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and members of Crime Intelligence’s Counter Narcotics and Gangs for transporting drugs.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said they received information about a silver VW Polo that was transporting drugs in the Northpine area, Brackenfell, on Thursday.

“Surveillance was conducted and the vehicle was spotted driving on Ponderosa Way in Northpine. Upon searching it, Tik valued at R240,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash were seized for further investigation,” added Mkwalase.

