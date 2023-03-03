Man who killed mother of his children handed harsh punishment

The family of Ntombanyana Nkosi is relieved that the Chief Albert Luthuli regional court has sentenced the father of her children to life in prison.

Moses Gama was found guilty of murdering Nkosi, also known as nurse Nhlebeya, in 2019. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Sevly Mohlala said the accused shot and killed the mother of his two children at her friend’s place.

“The victim sadly sustained multiple gunshot wounds which took her life instantly,” Mohlala said.

“After the incident, the accused went to Elukwatini police station to hand himself over. He was charged with murder and made several court appearances from March 13 2019 until he was granted bail.”

While out on bail, the accused failed to show up in court for his murder case.

The investigation team tracked him down to Mofolo in Soweto, Gauteng in December 2022, after he was listed and his face circulated widely as one of most wanted suspects.

Major-general Zeph Mkhwanazi, acting police commissioner in Mpumalanga, commended the outstanding work of the investigators, the prosecution team and the judiciary.

Mkhwanazi welcomed the sentence and stressed the importance of tightening the grip of law-enforcement agencies in the fight against gender-based violence.

