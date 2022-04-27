E-edition
Man who raped 12 year old looking for water, jailed for life

By Nompilo Zulu

The Regional Court in Mahwelereng has, on Tuesday, sentenced a 43-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2019.

Both the Victim and perpetrator cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.

In a statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the girl, who was a grade six learner at the time, had entered the man’s home looking for drinking water. He was arrested a month later and kept in custody.

Lieutenant General Hadebe, the Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo said sentences like this would send a strong message perpetrators of these heinous acts will pay for their crimes.

 

