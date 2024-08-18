News

Manager who used racial slurs suspended 

By Bongani Mdakane
A manager at a Johannesburg-based packaging company has been suspended for allegedly using racially offensive language against his colleagues. 

Pride Pak Packaging, which is based in Ormonde, on Thursday suspended its senior manager Darrel Govender, who allegedly insulted his colleague Shadrack Malende on numerous occasions at the company’s premises. 

