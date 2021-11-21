Manchester United announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s departure from club

Johannesburg – English Premier League side, Manchester United has announced that it has parted ways with manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The club said in a statement, “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.
Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.
Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future.
United suffered a humiliating defeat to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.
