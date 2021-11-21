VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Manchester United announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s departure from club

By Sunday World
Jesse Lingard gets overwhelming hand shake from Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after smashing winning goal against West Ham. Picture: Twitter @ManUtd

Johannesburg – English Premier League side, Manchester United has announced that it has parted ways with manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The club said in a statement, “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.

Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future.

His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.”

United suffered a humiliating defeat to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

