Mandela grandson released, while four accused appear in court

Former President Nelson Mandela’s grandson was released on Friday, while the four accused he was arrested together with on Wednesday appeared in the dock in connection with the hijacking of a motor vehicle belonging to an Uber driver.

On Friday, four suspects appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. They were charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, and assault.

The four are accused of robbing, kidnapping and assaulting an Uber driver and hijacking his car on Wednesday morning. It is alleged that the four accused requested an Uber ride. However, when it arrived, they allegedly robbed the driver of his vehicle.

The Uber driver was alleged to have also been robbed of R800 in cash and an additional R300 from his account.

Suspects not yet named

During court proceedings on Friday, magistrate Johan Herman ordered anonymity for the accused. He made an order that the names, ages and pictures of the four accused and Mandela’s grandson not to be published.

State prosecutor Tshepo Mahange Ka Mzizi told Herman that the state does not want the information to be published. This, he said, was because police are still conducting further investigations. An identity parade is also going to be done during the weekend.

Mzizi said five people were arrested and only four accused are before court.

He said the state took a decision not to add the fifth arrested person (Mandela’s grandson). The reason being that police are still conducting further investigations.

Mzizi said once police investigations are complete, police will take a decision on whether to charge Mandela’s grandson.

State to oppose bail, case postponed to next week

He said the state intends to oppose the bail application of the four accused. It will also rely on the doctrine of common purpose when charging them.

The four accused told the court they want to use Legal Aid representation. They also want to each bring a formal bail application.

The four accused are represented by Advocate Sibongile Mathe from Legal Aid.

Mzizi requested for the matter to be postponed to next week Friday. This for further police investigations and for an identity parade to be conducted.

Herman postponed the matter to January 17 for further police investigations, identity parade and for the four accused to bring a formal bail application.

The four accused remain in police custody.

NPA said there’s insufficient evidence linking Mandela grandson

After their court appearance, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane gave details on the matter. She said the fifth suspect (Mandela’s grandson) was released following insufficient evidence linking him to the alleged offences.

“The NPA will await the finalisation of outstanding investigations against them. Then they will decide whether they should be prosecuted,” said Mjonondwane.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla also gave details on the incident. He said on Wednesday morning officers from the JMPD Tactical Response Unit received information from a vehicle tracking company.

Vehicle tracking company alert

The info was regarding the location of a white Toyota Corolla that was hijacked earlier on Wednesday. It was hijacked along Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands.

Acting on this information, Fihla said officers proceeded to a residence in Houghton. The house was previously owned by former President Nelson Mandela.

Fihla said upon entering the property, officers recovered the hijacked vehicle and its registration number plate.

He said officers apprehended five individuals: four males and one female.

He said a subsequent search of the premises resulted in the recovery of one unlicensed firearm.

“Preliminary information suggest that the female occupant is renting the property and is acquainted with the four male suspects. It is alleged that one of the male suspects is a Mandela grandchild,” said Fihla.

Fihla said all the five suspects were arrested and detained at Norwood SAPS.

Victim unharmed

He also added that the victim of the hijacking is unharmed.

“It is with relief that we can confirm that the victim of the hijacking is safe and unharmed,” said Fihla.

The arrest of Mandela’s grandson on Wednesday happened on the same day the ANC was celebrating its 113th birthday anniversary.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content