Mandela’s grandson released but not off the hook over Uber hijacking 

A grandson of late former president Nelson Mandela who was released by police on Friday after being arrested in connection with the robbery and hijacking of an Uber driver is not off the hook yet.

Four accused appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping and assault.

The four are charged with the robbery, kidnapping and assault of an Uber driver on Wednesday morning.

It is alleged the four accused requested an Uber ride but instead allegedly robbed the driver of his vehicle.

The Uber driver was also allegedly robbed of R800 in cash and an additional R300 from their account.

Prosecutor Tshepo Mahange kaMzizi told the court the state did not want the names, ages and pictures of the four accused and Mandela’s grandson to be published as police were still conducting further investigations, and an identity parade would be carried out this weekend.

Mzizi said the state had decided not to add the fifth arrested person (Mandela’s grandson) because police were still conducting further investigations and would decide whether to charge him once they were done with investigations.

The officer said the state intended to oppose the bail applications and would rely on the doctrine of common purpose when charging them.

The four accused, represented by Adv Sibongile Mathe from Legal Aid, told the court they wanted to bring a formal bail application.

Magistrate Johan Herman postponed the matter to January 17 for further police investigations.

The four accused were remanded in police custody.

After their court appearance, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the fifth suspect (Mandela’s grandson) was released due to insufficient evidence linking him to the alleged offences.

“The NPA will await the finalisation of outstanding investigations against them, before deciding whether they should be prosecuted,” said Mjonondwane.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said on Wednesday morning officers from the JMPD tactical response unit received information from a vehicle tracking company regarding the location of a white Toyota Corolla that was hijacked earlier along Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands.

Acting on this information, Fihla said officers proceeded to a residence in Houghton, previously owned by Mandela.

Fihla said upon entering the property, officers recovered the hijacked vehicle and apprehended five individuals: four males and one female.

He said a subsequent search of the premises resulted in the recovery of an unlicensed firearm.

“Preliminary information suggests that the female occupant is renting the property and is acquainted with the four male suspects.

“It is alleged that one of the male suspects is a Mandela grandchild,” said Fihla.

Fihla said all five suspects were arrested and detained at Norwood SAPS and the victim of the hijacking was unharmed.

“It is with relief that we can confirm that the victim of the hijacking is safe and unharmed.”

This Mandela grandson has had previous brushes with the law with allegations of rape, domestic abuse and drug abuse. He was later released due to insufficient evidence.

Mandela’s grandson is the son of Makgatho Mandela, who was born to Nelson Mandela and his first wife Evelyn Mase.

Makgatho, who died in 2005, had four sons.

Ndaba Mandela, one of Mandela’s grandchildren said no one was renting the Houghton house, where the hijacked vehicle was found but said “(name withheld) just had his friends staying there”.

“We as the family are obviously very shocked [about the arrests] to say the least.

“The house still belongs to the family. We are still fighting with Makaziwe (Mandela’s eldest daughter) who is adamant on selling the house but actually the house belongs to the whole family,” said Ndaba.

Security guard Johannes Cassanga said before the arrests, no one was renting the property.

However, he confirmed that the grandson who was arrested lives on the property.

